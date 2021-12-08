Attorney General Daniel Cameron meets with Harlan County Chamber of Commerce

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce for lunch Wednesday at the Portal.

Cameron addressed a number of issues the commonwealth has dealt with for many years, but focused on the opioid epidemic.

In 2020 alone, almost 2,000 Kentuckians died from overdose.

He said after many years, Kentucky officials are finally in a position to be able to help. The help is coming from a global settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson.

“In pursuit of this global settlement, we wanna make sure that we do everything that we possibly can to get it across the finish line to help break the cycles of addiction that have again plagued our people for far too long,” said the Attorney General.

