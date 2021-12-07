Wayne County Sheriff: Man facing charges following police chase

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clinton County man is facing charges in Wayne County following a police chase Monday night.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office spotted a car making what they call a “traffic violation” on East Highway 90 just before 10 p.m.

When they activated their lights and attempted to stop the driver, we’re told he took off, traveling about eight miles down the busy road before turning onto Frazer Chapel Road and stopping at a house.

Once he was stopped, deputies pulled the driver from the car and arrested him. Inside the car, they found a handgun

David Dixon, 55, from Albany is charged with fleeing or evading Police-2nd degree (on foot), fleeing or evading Police-1st degree (motor vehicle), driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license, possession of marijuana, Contempt of Court and traffic violations.

Dixon was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.

