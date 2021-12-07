Watching an overnight winter preview

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our mixed bag of weather continues tonight as a weak system will try to bring us some wintry shenanigans...before another jump in temperatures later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

An increase in cloud cover we’ve seen throughout the afternoon and evening hours on this Tuesday, ahead of a weak system dropping in later on tonight. Low temperatures look to head down to near freezing overnight and as it does, that could lead to a little bit of snow. At this point, this looks most likely just before and around sunrise.

With the warm weather we’ve seen recently, roads are quite warm, meaning not a whole lot sticks to the roadways. A couple of slick spots are possible, but I don’t foresee many widespread issues, even in the highest elevations. It shouldn’t stick around long, either, as late day sunshine gets our highs up into the middle 40s for highs.

Most everything that sticks will be melted and dried before temperatures tumble back into the lower 30s under mostly clear skies.

The End of the Week Into the Weekend

Our busy weather doesn’t stop after tonight, however, as another strong storm system approaches for the weekend. Thursday is our day in between, with highs in the middle 50s and only a slight chance for showers in the afternoon. Temperatures warm back up big time by Friday as a warm front moves through the area again. Scattered showers will be possible, but the main weather feature will be breezy conditions along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs soar up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

In a similar-looking scenario to yesterday morning, we’ll see the cold front approach the region early Saturday morning. We’ll likely see a line of gusty showers and thunderstorms move through as the front works in. Some brief strong wind gusts look possible. Once the front moves through, temperatures plummet back into the 50s as cold air filters in. Overnight lows fall back into the 30s as we clear out.

In what is looking like at least a brief respite from the active weather, we look calmer and cooler heading into Sunday and Monday.

