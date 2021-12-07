Advertisement

WATCH: Leslie County and Shelby Valley finish off night one of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles take on the Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats in the second game of the 35th annual edition of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will have a livestream available when the game begins.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game finishes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine
Police: No charges to be filed in Floyd County crash
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Latest News

2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony: More than 100 students receive...
2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony: More than 100 students receive scholarships - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain Classic
Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2
Knott Central takes on Belfry in the first game of the girls tournament at the WYMT Food City...
Knott Central beats Belfry 41-28 in first game of Girls WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic