WATCH: Leslie County and Shelby Valley finish off night one of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles take on the Shelby Valley Lady Wildcats in the second game of the 35th annual edition of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will have a livestream available when the game begins.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game finishes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.