Advertisement

WATCH: Knox Central faces off against Shelby Valley on night 2 of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central and Shelby Valley face off to start the action on night two of the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game ends.

You can watch the livestream above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YouTube divers find truck, human remains in McCreary County pond
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID cases
Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth
Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth
Our models are showing snow or wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning, depending on the...
Snow possible tonight, storms this weekend with a wild forecast pattern
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

Latest News

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom...
Darian Kinnard named to First Team All-SEC
Breaking down the second night of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Basketball scores from across the state
Knott Central takes on Belfry in the first game of the girls tournament at the WYMT Food City...
Fans excited to be back at the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic