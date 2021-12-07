WATCH: Knox Central faces off against Shelby Valley on night 2 of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central and Shelby Valley face off to start the action on night two of the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.
We will update this story with stats and scores as the game ends.
You can watch the livestream above.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.