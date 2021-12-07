Snow possible tonight, storms this weekend with a wild forecast pattern

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yes, the “s” word is in the headline, but it’ll be in and out before you can say winter is coming. Buckle up, we have a wild ride coming in the next several days.

Today and Tomorrow

We will start out the day in the mid to upper 20s for most locations under clear to partly cloudy skies. That mix of sun and clouds will stick around through your Tuesday, with some locations seeing more clouds at times. For those who see less sun, I think you will be lucky to get to 40 today. For those who see more, I think you make it into the low to mid-40s. Our official forecast high is in the middle at 42.

Tonight, clouds start to increase ahead of a weak disturbance that could bring us a taste of winter overnight and early Wednesday. Depending on the temperature, it could be rain, wintry mix or snow. My bet is snow at this point, because it looks like temperatures will briefly fall below freezing overnight. Some grassy or colder surfaces, especially those in the higher elevations above 2000 feet, could see some very light accumulations. Most of us should just see flakes fly. We are not expecting any issues for the Mountain Classic games Tuesday or Wednesday.

The skies will clear quickly heading into the afternoon hours and our temperatures will climb just as quickly. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon before dropping into the upper 20s Wednesday night as clouds slowly increase.

Extended Forecast

While mid-week will feature a taste of winter, the end of the week is just the opposite. After mainly sunny skies on Thursday, clouds will return for Friday and for most of the weekend. Scattered rain chances are possible on Friday and a big-time cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing chances for showers and storms. Some of those could be strong.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday, upper 60s to near 70 on Friday and start out in the upper 60s on Saturday before dropping behind the front. Depending on how much moisture is left behind the front, we could see some snow or wintry mix late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Can someone stop this rollercoaster ride? I want off.

