Police: Letcher County Man facing drug charges

LETCHER COUNTY, KY. (WYMT) - A Letcher County man was arrested after police found drugs on him during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on the night before Thanksgiving. They were told the suspect, Robert Ryan Adams, would be riding in a specific car and would be taking meth to sell to someone at the Family Dollar store at Isom.

In an arrest citation, Deputy James Norris stated he witnessed a car matching the description he was given at the parked at the store. While he was observing the scene, he saw a man and woman inside. We’re told the man, later identifed as Adams, go into the business and come back out a few minutes later.

When they pulled out, Norris followed the car from Highway 15 to nearby Highway 7 where he stopped them for a traffic violation.

Deputy Norris asked the search the car during the stop, but was told no. The driver, indentified as Rachel Tackett, wrote out in a statement that Adams stuffed the drugs into his pants when he saw police.

When confronted, Adams admitted to having the drugs and handed them over to the deputy.

Tackett was charged for traffic violations for her license plate light being out, having an expired license and not having the license with her. She was ticketed and let go.

Adams was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and arrested. He was taken to the Letcher County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He is no longer listed on the jail’s website as a current inmate.

