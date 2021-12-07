Advertisement

NWS confirms tornado in Franklin County; no warning issued

By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning an EF-1 tornado damaged a family’s home in Franklin County.

The family lives just north of Frankfort, outside the city limits, off Highway 127.

The owners of the home say when they were woken up by the storm. They heard what sounded like bangs around their house, so they immediately went into the basement.

The tornado ripped off part of the roof and caused damage nearby to trees.

The string of storms moved in late Sunday night and into the early morning hours of Monday. In a survey conducted by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning, they determined the damage was to be an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph.

After hearing that, the homeowners say they’re just thankful to be safe after a scary storm.

“I was standing getting in the doorway to my bedroom when the ceiling collapsed, but it’s always a reminder that you know life is precious. So, I’m just really grateful.” Carrie Beth Tigges said.

Just like the folks in Scott County, Franklin County also never received any warnings or watches as the storms came through.

The National Weather Service told us that they will be investigating that.

