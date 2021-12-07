Advertisement

Meet the artists puzzling signing event

Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 - City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken...
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 - City of Corbin leaders prep for “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week” 12/05
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Corbin are gearing up for the holiday season, and this year it’s all about shopping local.

December 11th at Kentucky Creative, Corbin’s art gallery, officials have teamed up with local business Mchezo to host a Meet the Artist event.

Jim Begley, a retired train engineer and one of Kentucky’s photographers, has been making a name for himself in the HDR (High Dynamic Range) images field. Jim’s famous local photographs have been used for the most of the Mchezo puzzles. J. Spanky Bunch is an Eastern Kentucky multimedia artist, best known for his colorful, mixed media works that depict frenetic scenes of music and spirituality. He has collaborated with Mchezo to produce two jigsaw puzzles from his famous Abraham Lincoln painting and Anti-Hate City.

”It’s a great opportunity one to come in and check out the Kentucky creative art gallery, two to purchase locally produced items and shop local for the Christmas season and then three to meet the artists behind the work that is beautifully displayed on these puzzles,” Maggy Monhollen, Corbin Tourism Executive Director said.

Kentucky Creative will open at 1 p.m. for a Christmas Open House where customers can shop for local art and dine Bistro style. Local artists Jim Begley and J. Spanky Bunch will be on site from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. to chat with customers. Puzzles will be available for purchase, and customers will receive a special signed branded Christmas card.

