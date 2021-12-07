The Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music auditorium named after Osborne Brothers

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the school’s end of semester ensemble Monday, the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music’s auditorium name was unveiled as the ‘Osborne Brothers Auditorium.’

“It’s a tribute to them,” said John Newell, Leslie County Magistrate and family friend of the Osborne’s. “They gave to us; we’re giving back to them.”

The space was originally a gymnasium within the old Hyden elementary school, but was later transformed into an auditorium when the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music opened it’s doors in 2007. The space never had an official name until now.

“The Leslie County Fiscal Court, Hazard Community and Technical College, the city of Hyden all came together and named the room the Osborne Brothers Auditorium in recognition of a career, arguably the most famous brother act in Bluegrass music history,” said Dean Osborne the Director of the Kentucky of Bluegrass & Traditional Music, and cousin of the Osborne brothers.

Those behind this event said it was perfect timing given its closeness to Bobby Osborne’s 90th birthday. They also wanted to honor the Late Sonny Osborne, who died in late October.

Bobby Osborne was in attendance. He played alongside students in the ensemble and was there at the ceremony to witness the unveiling. At the ceremony, Osborne was also given a key to the city of Hyden.

“I don’t think it had really sunk in with him until we unveiled the sign and he had looked at the Osborne Brothers Auditorium, the name, and what it meant to the community, I think he was very moved,” said Dean Osborne. “His first comment was that he wished his brother could be here to enjoy it, and I’m sure somewhere he is.”

