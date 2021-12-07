Advertisement

Kentucky passes 800K total COVID-19 cases

(Photo: Team Kentucky)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday, but the state did release updated numbers.

The Commonwealth reported 2,728 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Monday, bringing the case total to 802,417.

634 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,109 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 305 people remain in the ICU, with 174 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.17%.

The Governor also announced 59 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 11,348.

106 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County leads the state with an incidence rate of 116.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

