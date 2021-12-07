Judge grants temporary injunction allowing skill games to resume operation

EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Greensville County has granted a temporary injunction, allowing convenience stores and other businesses in Virginia to host skill games once again.

Former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler challenged Virginia’s ban on skill games, after the state shut down the machines last summer.

Sadler and his attorney Bill Stanley argue the ban is unconstitutional.

The injunction takes effect immediately, clearing the way for the skill games to resume operation until the court can consider the merits of the case.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court in May.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.