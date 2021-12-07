Advertisement

Judge grants temporary injunction allowing skill games to resume operation

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Greensville County has granted a temporary injunction, allowing convenience stores and other businesses in Virginia to host skill games once again.

Former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler challenged Virginia’s ban on skill games, after the state shut down the machines last summer.

Sadler and his attorney Bill Stanley argue the ban is unconstitutional.

The injunction takes effect immediately, clearing the way for the skill games to resume operation until the court can consider the merits of the case.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court in May.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YouTube divers find truck, human remains in McCreary County pond
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID cases
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies
Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth
Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth
Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road

Latest News

Our models are showing snow or wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning, depending on the...
Snow possible tonight, storms this weekend with a wild forecast pattern
VA Skill Games Allowed To Temporarily Begin Again
VA Skill Games Allowed To Temporarily Begin Again
Franklin Woman Able to Donate Kidney to Best Friend Before Christmas
Franklin Woman Able to Donate Kidney to Best Friend Before Christmas
2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony: More than 100 students receive...
2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony: More than 100 students receive scholarships - 11:00 p.m.
Fans come out for first night of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic - 11:00 p.m.
Fans come out for first night of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic - 11:00 p.m.