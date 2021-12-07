God’s Pantry online auction hopes to create 90,000 meals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank is hosting their second ever 12 Days of Stuff Your Stocking online auction from now until December 12 at 9:00 p.m.

As a charitable organization, God’s Pantry is known for stuffing boxes to feed the hungry across 50 Kentucky counties.

Pantry Development Director, Karen Griffin, said they rely entirely on donors to fund critical meal serving projects.

”We try not to get kind of over our skis with our funding, but everything that we have goes back into the mission,” said Griffin.

Griffin added that the Pantry services one in six Kentuckians, and more than one in five children in its Eastern Kentucky counties.

The idea for an online auction came out of the pandemic. Pantry officials said donations were down after missing in-person events, but the need for meal services was up.

”[We thought] why not do an auction that has gifts for everyone on your list,” said Ann Marie Francis, the Event Coordinator at God’s Pantry Food Bank. “The proceeds then support God’s Pantry Food Bank. So, it’s like a win-win.”

Francis said last year the auction raised $11,000 creating almost 90,000 meal kits. Those kits help supply the more than 450 local pantries and meal programs across Eastern Kentucky.

Francis said she knew that auction would need to come back when she started receiving phone calls after the inaugural event in 2020.

”They would thank us,” she said. “Thank you so much for giving us a chance to shop online from the safety of our home and support you all.”

Francis believes the silent auction has great items up for bid.

There are items like Kentucky Bourbon, restaurant gift cards and toys for children. There are experiences like a stay in the Kentucky Castle and other unique locations, day-trips to the Kentucky Horse Park or the Keeneland racetrack and an even more sought after experience.

”UK basketball tickets are probably the hottest item and we have two great sets,” said Francis.

In addition to the general community food services, God’s Pantry Food Bank operates in-school pantries and organizers drives to supply kids with everything from winter coats to backpacks.

The Pantry is always accepting general donations through its website. Officials at the Pantry emphasized that while there is a lot of generosity around the holidays, the summer is actually the time of most need.

