Fans excited to be back at the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

Knott Central takes on Belfry in the first game of the girls tournament at the WYMT Food City...
Knott Central takes on Belfry in the first game of the girls tournament at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.(Camille Gear)
By Ethan Sirles and Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After only being able to have limited attendance last year, the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH is back this year and open to fans across the mountains.

“We just want people to feel welcome over here at Knott County Central,” said Justin Amburgey, the Athletic Director at Knott County Central. “And try to provide the best basketball watching experience that we can.”

Fans of the teams were excited to cheer on their schools.

“Keep grinding, keep working hard. We are going to get this chip for the WYMT, and then we going to get a 14th regional chip, too,” said Chuck Mullins, a student at Knott County Central.

Leslie County fans came with noise on their side. They had fans and a band ready to cheer on their team.

“We have the band here, so, that makes everything else also better and we have awesome fans and awesome cheerleaders so we have a good chance,” said Tara Brown, Leslie County’s Band Director.

As night one of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic wraps up, fans are ready to show up and support their team.

”I’m for Leslie County High School, that’s where I’m from, and I’m pretty confident we can win it all,” said Jacoby Banks, a student at Leslie County.

Tournament officials said they are excited to continue welcome hundreds of fans into the gym all week long.

