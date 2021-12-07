Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky student drawings turned into Christmas lights

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at one Eastern Kentucky elementary school got into the Christmas spirit with the help from a nonprofit.

Middlesboro Elementary students made drawings of ornaments.

This was organized by the nonprofit Middlesboro Magicians.

The drawings were turned into Christmas lights for the community to enjoy.

A Facebook post states the lights are on the softball field behind Kroger.

