Eastern Kentucky student drawings turned into Christmas lights
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at one Eastern Kentucky elementary school got into the Christmas spirit with the help from a nonprofit.
Middlesboro Elementary students made drawings of ornaments.
This was organized by the nonprofit Middlesboro Magicians.
The drawings were turned into Christmas lights for the community to enjoy.
A Facebook post states the lights are on the softball field behind Kroger.
