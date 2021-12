LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard has been honored by the SEC.

The SEC named Kinnard to its first All-SEC team.

Kinnard had been named to the All-SEC first team in 2020.

Chris Rodriguez was named second team All-SEC as well.

