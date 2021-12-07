Corbin student receives Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of three students receiving the $1,000 Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship is Quincy Calico, a senior at Corbin High School.

Quincy has a passion for the arts and plans to pursue a future within it.

”I think the arts have really helped me have a very independent and significant voice. I’m just a little more reserved so I was never able to speak up the way I wanted to, but when I found things like film, visual art or playing my music, that really helped me sort of speak up and put a message out in the world,” Quincy Calico said.

Quincy is currently a member of the Corbin band and spends her time helping with production of the theatre program.

”Being able to see how impactful film can be and the type of messages you can send through it really wanted me to make use of my artistic skill in that way and just sort of impact people across the world through that medium,” Calico said.

She thanks her family, teachers, mentors, theatre and band directors for helping her get where she is today.

Quincy is still deciding on a college at this time, but has a few in mind and big ambitions for when she gets there.

