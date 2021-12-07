Advertisement

Belfry celebrates eighth state title

By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry Pirates returned home to Pond Creek to celebrate their eighth state title in school history. The Pirates defeated Paducah Tilghman on Saturday 33-28, led by MVP Isaac Dixon. Dixon rushed for five touchdowns for 376 yards on 41 carries.

“I mean it wouldn’t have happened without them. Honestly, the community did not once miss a beat. You know the first five games rumors were going around and personally, I don’t think it was our people I think it was people outside and the support that our community has given us what we are now, state champs,” said Dixon.

Belfry finished the season at 9-6.

