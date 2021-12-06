Advertisement

Woman accused of starting fire at Lexington apartment building

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Julie Osborne set fire to a pile of trash inside...
According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Julie Osborne set fire to a pile of trash inside of her bedroom at her apartment complex on Old Park Ave on Sunday.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is facing charges after police said she tried to intentionally start a fire at an apartment building.

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Julie Osborne set fire to a pile of trash inside of her bedroom at her apartment complex on Old Park Ave on Sunday.

The arrest citation says the complex has 28 units in it and 14 residents were home when Osborne set the fire.

Osborne was charged with first degree arson and first degree wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine
Police: No charges to be filed in Floyd County crash
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Latest News

Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
How to stay safe while holiday shopping this year
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole