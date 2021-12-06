Woman accused of starting fire at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is facing charges after police said she tried to intentionally start a fire at an apartment building.

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Julie Osborne set fire to a pile of trash inside of her bedroom at her apartment complex on Old Park Ave on Sunday.

The arrest citation says the complex has 28 units in it and 14 residents were home when Osborne set the fire.

Osborne was charged with first degree arson and first degree wanton endangerment.

