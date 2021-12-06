WATCH: Belfry and Knott Central face off in the opening game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry and Knott Central will be the first game of the 35th annual edition of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.
You can watch the game live above.
We will update this story with stats and scores as the game finishes.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.