Messy forecast on the way for later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a round of storms this morning, we’re on our way to much cooler weather for the next couple of days...and that precedes yet another big warm up for later in the week.

Tonight through Wednesday

A forecast so busy, we have to expand the normal forecast period! We’ll continue to be chilly tonight as cold air continues to filter into the region. We’ll also clear out a little bit as we fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll start Tuesday off dry as well with much cooler highs in the middle 40s.

Clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening as we watch a weak system move towards the mountains. With temperatures falling to near freezing, it’s possible we may see rain change over to a wintry mix or some light snow. At this point, accumulations do not look likely and even if we do see anything wintry, road temperatures are much too warm and we will warm quickly above freezing as the sun comes out during the afternoon. We’ll end up near 50° for a daytime high Wednesday afternoon and we’re back into the mid 30s Wednesday night.

The End of the Week and Beyond

We get a bit of a break from the active weather for the day on Thursday, as we wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb up into the middle 50s as clouds increase ahead of another chance for scattered showers. Highs continue to climb into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday as a warm front moves in Friday, allowing temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 60s ahead of a strong cold front Friday night and into Saturday.

Scattered showers look to break out late Friday night and into Saturday ahead of a potential line of storms along the cold front. We’ll see an early high Saturday not far from 70° before falling through the 50s as the front clears in the afternoon. We’ve still got time to watch things for the weekend but things look to turn cooler and more tranquil as we start next week.

