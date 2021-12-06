Advertisement

Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth

By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Saturday morning after police received reports of “an out-of-control subject, allegedly assaulting people”, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Hollin, 59, was arrested at a motel on Highway 770, approximately 8 miles south of London, after allegedly punching one person in the face and smashing the window out of a car in the parking lot.

Deputies noted Hollin was yelling obscenities and appeared to be under the influence. He also had to be escorted to the police cruiser.

Hollin was charged with assault, public intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

