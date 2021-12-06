Kroger recalls nearly 20 baked goods products because there might be metal in the mix
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WYMT) - We have a recall alert to pass along to you.
Kroger is recalling nearly 20 of its baked goods because the desserts may have too much iron in the ingredients.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the contaminated products were sold under the company’s Country Oven baked goods brand in 29 states.
The recall includes four states in the WYMT viewing area:
- South Carolina,
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Missouri
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- California
- Oregon
- Arkansas
- Washington
- Idaho
- Colorado
- Louisiana
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- Virginia
- Utah
