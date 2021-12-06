Advertisement

Kroger recalls nearly 20 baked goods products because there might be metal in the mix

By Dakota Makres and Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WYMT) - We have a recall alert to pass along to you.

Kroger is recalling nearly 20 of its baked goods because the desserts may have too much iron in the ingredients.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the contaminated products were sold under the company’s Country Oven baked goods brand in 29 states.

The recall includes four states in the WYMT viewing area:

  • South Carolina,
  • Georgia
  • Alabama
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Kentucky
  • West Virginia
  • Tennessee
  • Mississippi
  • Arkansas
  • Nebraska
  • Kansas
  • California
  • Oregon
  • Washington
  • Idaho
  • Colorado
  • Louisiana
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
  • Virginia
  • Utah

