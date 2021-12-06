Advertisement

Kentucky drops to 10 in the AP Poll

Sahvir Wheeler driving down court against Central Michigan.
Sahvir Wheeler driving down court against Central Michigan.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over Central Michigan, the Wildcats dropped one spot to tenth in the AP Top 25.

Leaping ahead of them in the 9th spot is Alabama, who went up seven spots from 16 after beating then-No. 3 Gonzaga over the weekend.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday against Southern.

RANKSCHOOL
1Purdue (8-0)
2Baylor (8-0)
3Duke (7-1)
4UCLA (8-1)
5Gonzaga (7-2)
6Villanova (6-2)
7Texas (6-1)
8Kansas (6-1)
9Alabama (7-1)
10Kentucky (6-1)
11Arizona (7-0)
12Arkansas (8-0)
13Tennessee (6-1)
14Houston (7-1)
15Connecticut (8-1)
16USC (8-0)
17Iowa State (8-0)
18Auburn (7-1)
19Michigan State (7-2)
20Florida (6-1)
21Ohio State (6-2)
22Wisconsin (7-1)
23Seton Hall (7-1)
24BYU (7-1)
25LSU (8-0)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine
Police: No charges to be filed in Floyd County crash
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Latest News

No. 22 Wildcats will face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Here's a look at the 2017 season bowl game lineup, leading to the College Football Playoff...
CFP Rankings: Wildcats in at No. 22
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
AP Poll: Wildcats hold on to No. 25
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
College Football Playoff teams announced