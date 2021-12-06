Kentucky drops to 10 in the AP Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over Central Michigan, the Wildcats dropped one spot to tenth in the AP Top 25.

Leaping ahead of them in the 9th spot is Alabama, who went up seven spots from 16 after beating then-No. 3 Gonzaga over the weekend.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday against Southern.

RANK SCHOOL 1 Purdue (8-0) 2 Baylor (8-0) 3 Duke (7-1) 4 UCLA (8-1) 5 Gonzaga (7-2) 6 Villanova (6-2) 7 Texas (6-1) 8 Kansas (6-1) 9 Alabama (7-1) 10 Kentucky (6-1) 11 Arizona (7-0) 12 Arkansas (8-0) 13 Tennessee (6-1) 14 Houston (7-1) 15 Connecticut (8-1) 16 USC (8-0) 17 Iowa State (8-0) 18 Auburn (7-1) 19 Michigan State (7-2) 20 Florida (6-1) 21 Ohio State (6-2) 22 Wisconsin (7-1) 23 Seton Hall (7-1) 24 BYU (7-1) 25 LSU (8-0)

