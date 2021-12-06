Jessamine Co. Schools reinstating mask requirements

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Effective Monday, the Jessamine County School System is reinstating a mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors.

The move comes as cases both in the county and across the commonwealth are on the rise.

“We probably had an increase of 84 cases in the past week, which is 67% higher than the previous week,” said Randy Gooch with the Jessamine Co. Health Department.

Superintendent Matt Moore cited COVID positivity rates at the local and state level leading to his decision.

“Our goal is to make sure our students remain in person throughout the entire school year so we’ve been really strategic in trying to accomplish that very thing,” said Matt Moore, the superintendent.

In his letter to families, Moore also noted that Thanksgiving unfortunately presented the opportunity for increased spread of COVID.

A guardian of a Jessamine County student said she worries future holidays could make the situation worse. Phyllis Willoughby, who we spoke with in late October, believes the school district will be back to virtual learning after winter break.

Gooch recommends that masking and distancing stay in effect for the time being.

“Until we get to those vaccinations levels of 70 or 80% where we do see the lower transmission of the virus,” Gooch said.

Moore said the district will work to keep in-person learning and hopes to return to mask-optional as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We will continue to monitor the data very closely and we will make all the necessary adjustments that we feel like we need to, to mitigate this virus,” Moore said.

Currently, less than half of Jessamine County’s population is fully vaccinated.

The mask requirement will include all district activities, from athletics and extracurriculars to riding on school buses.

