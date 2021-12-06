Advertisement

How to stay safe while holiday shopping this year

Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
Holiday Shopping Safety Tips(WTOK)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shopping during the holidays can be fun but it can also be stressful. It is important to remember basic safety rules when shopping this season.

“As far as shopping, you know, try to shop during daylight hours, and shop with someone,” Mike Smith, the Knox County Sheriff said.

Smith added that you should not carry large amounts of cash when out, saying it is safer to use debit or credit cards.

“When you’re going to the car make sure you get your keys out prior to entry to the car that way you can gain entry quickly in your car and try not to carry large amounts of packages with you and ya know be aware of your surroundings,” Smith said.

This holiday shopping season is expected to be more crowded than last year because fewer people have to shop online compared to last year in the height of the pandemic.

“If you have children with you in those large crowds, always make sure they got your cell phone number in case they get separated they can contact you, and always tell them before you go in, a certain location to meet at,” Smith said.

Remember to shop earlier than waiting until the last minute and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

