Heavy rain, gusty winds possible as cold front sweeps through the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are likely this morning as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, temperatures plummet into the low-and-middle-40s by this afternoon!

Today through Tuesday

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible as a cold front moves through the area this morning. We are NOT looking at a widespread severe weather event. However, a strong wind gust or two can not be ruled out.

We do begin to dry out, clear out, and cool down later today. Temperatures plummet into the low-and-middle-40s by this afternoon.

Into tonight, we stay dry and cold under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-20s!

On Tuesday, we stay mostly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-40s. Lows fall into the lower-30s by Tuesday night.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

The weather starts to get interesting by Wednesday.

A few models are hinting at some rain/snow showers by Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This forecast depends on two things: temperature and moisture.

This is a low-confidence forecast, but, for now, a few rain/snow showers are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

This is not looking to be a huge deal as anything that falls will be light, and we are not looking at major travel issues as temperatures warm into the mid-40s by Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast will change between now and then, so check back for later updates.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers stick around into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the mid-50s with lows falling into the mid-40s.

The forecast is looking similar on Friday. Scattered showers possible during the evening and overnight hours. Highs are trending warmer! We look to top out in the mid-60s by Friday afternoon.

Another cold front is looking to sweep through the mountains by Saturday. Showers will be possible along the front with highs topping out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

