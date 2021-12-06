Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear Orders Flags to Half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Photo: Michael Holzworth
Photo: Michael Holzworth(WNDU)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in honor of national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared December 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy” after the bombing of the naval fleet stationed at the Pearl Harbor base and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8.

The Governor invites all Kentuckians to join in the tribute to the more than 2,400 Americans who lost their lives on that day.

Flags state-wide are already flying at half-mast in honor of former Senator Bob Dole, Tuesday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

