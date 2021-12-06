Firefighters battle flames at house for second time in 10 days

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the overnight hours of Monday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened a little after 3 a.m. in the 200 block of 34th Street in Ashland.

That’s the same location firefighters were dispatched to less than 10 days ago for a house fire on Nov. 27.

The roof on the home collapsed, dispatchers tell WSAZ, but no one was hurt. Dispatchers say the home was vacant.

Ashland Fire Marshal Brad Maggard says firefighters have seen an increase in the number of fires at vacant properties.

“We’ve gone the past three to four months without any fires at all, and then we’ve had several,” Maggard said. “In the last two weeks, four of the six to eight fires have been vacant properties.”

He said the public can help make firefighters’ jobs easier by keeping a close eye on neighborhood activity.

“If you do see someone in a vacant property, don’t hesitate to call 911 and let them know what’s going on,” Maggard said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

