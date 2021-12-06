December 5th-11th is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach the winter season, officials across the state are encouraging Kentuckians to think about their winter weather plan.

December 5th-11th marks Winter Weather Awareness Week, and, in the mountains, we are no stranger to snow and ice. However, it is still important to be prepared for the upcoming season.

The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as the “deceptive killers” because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm.

Instead, most people die in car accidents on icy roads or from long exposure to below-freezing temperatures.

To be prepared, experts encourage you to have an emergency plan, an emergency kit, and listen to local meteorologists during dangerous weather.

Inside your emergency kit, it is recommended to have blankets or a sleeping bag, extra clothing, flashlights with extra batteries, a NOAA weather radio, bottled water, and nonperishable food.

Officials also recommend winterizing your home before we get into the peak of the snow season, which includes insulating pipes, clearing gutters, repairing leaks, insulating walls, and weather-stripping doors and windows.

To learn more about Winter Weather Awareness Week and get more helpful tips, visit the NWS website.

