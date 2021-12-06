Advertisement

2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony: More than 100 students receive scholarships

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After the 2020 ceremony and tournament were pushed back to February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both are once again being held in December at Knott County Central High School. More than 100 students from across the mountains are expected to receive scholarships at a ceremony today presented by WYMT’s Neil Middleton and Brandon Robinson.

In the inaugural 1988 tournament, we awarded just nine scholarships. This year, 108 Mountain Classic academic scholarships were awarded to high school seniors from the 13th, 14th, and 15th regions. Local businesses and industries donated $108,000 to fund the 2021 Mountain Classic scholarships.

On Championship night, two Coach Wayne Martin Leadership scholarships will be awarded to student-athletes from participating teams. It is because of your generosity that the Mountain Classic committee has provided more than 2,300 scholarships and generated more than $4.5 million dollars for local students and schools.

