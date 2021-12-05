Advertisement

Person taken to hospital after being hit by car

(WILX)
By Dakota Makres and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the victim was hit by a car on 1428 near Speedway just before 8 p.m.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

