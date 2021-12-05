Overnight storms kick off an up and down weather week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our theme the last little bit here in the weather department has been that we’re on the weather rollercoaster. And the ride appears to be continuing into the new work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping an eye tonight on a cold front heading into the region, which will bring scattered showers and possibly a rumble or two of thunder to the mountains overnight tonight. Ahead of the front, winds stay gusty, 20-30 MPH and we could see some isolated strong gusts as well as showers move through. In fact, the far western part of the viewing area is included in a Marginal Risk (one out of five) for severe weather overnight. Overnight lows fall into the middle 50s and rising by daybreak to near 60° as the front moves through.

Showers will be with us to start Monday. We’ll reach our daytime high early in the day before temps plummet behind our front, back into the 40s during the afternoon as showers wind down and mostly cloudy skies stick around. We’ll try to break out into a partly cloudy sky overnight as cold air invades. That will drag overnight lows down into the upper 20s.

Midweek and Beyond

The forecast then takes a turn for the interesting by midweek. We’ll spend the daytime hours on Tuesday in between two storms, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 40s. A weak system will try to make a run at us late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. With temperatures approaching the lower 30s overnight, this means we have the potential to see rain turn into a little bit of snow. At this point, this does not appear to be a big deal, but that will be highly dependent on temperatures. At the same time, we’ve been in the middle of quite the warm spell, meaning anything that falls will likely not stick to the ground.

Anything that we might indeed see fall would melt by Wednesday afternoon as we approach the 50s yet again with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. We begin a slow warming trend again Thursday and into Friday with scattered showers ahead of another strong system that looks to bring a return to showers and storms in the region by early Saturday morning. Highs will return to the middle 50s by Thursday and well into the lower 60s for Friday. Stay tuned, though, because this forecast will likely require some fine-tuning during the week.

