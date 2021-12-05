Advertisement

No. 22 Wildcats will face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing the regular season 9-3, the Wildcats will face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl Bowl on January 1.

Kentucky beat Penn State in the 2019 Citrus Bowl with a final score of 27-24.

Mark Stoops will face his alma mater in the No. 15 Hawkeyes. Kentucky and Iowa have never met.

Tickets for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl are available via Ticketmaster by visiting bigtime.games/2022vcbtix. Groups of 10 or more may call the Florida Citrus Sports offices at 407.423.2476.

