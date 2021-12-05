Advertisement

LMDC, FOP officials give differing responses to string of inmate deaths

LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
LMDC and FOP speak out after three inmate deaths
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers said the three inmate deaths this week paint a grim reality of what exactly is happening inside of the jail.

“While it is sad and it’s tragic, no one who works there is surprised by the things that are happening,” Sgt. Daniel Johnson, president of LMDC’s FOP Lodge 77, said.

Johnson is also a corrections officer. For months, he’s been speaking out about staffing shortages and equipment concerns that he said is putting everyone within LMDC at risk.

“My question is how many more people have to lose their life before something more substantial is done,” Johnson said.

While the FOP said staffing shortages are behind this past week’s deaths, LMDC administration said that’s not the case.

“More people are coming to us with heart disease, with kidney disease, with lung disease, with chronic conditions,” Steve Durham LMDC Assistant Director said

Durham added the pandemic has led to an increase in health-deficient inmates, and that staffing shortages have no impact on the level of care given to each prisoner when needed.

“Upon entry, the medical staff is assessing the healthcare needs of the individuals and not just the physical needs, but also the mental health needs,” Durham said.

While both groups have varying opinions on why those deaths occurred, they both said one death at LMDC is one too many.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine
Police: No charges to be filed in Floyd County crash
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Generic image of crash scene
Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Latest News

Knott Central Belfry girls basketball
WATCH: Belfry and Knott Central face off in the opening game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Gov. Andy Beshear Orders Flags to Half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
How to stay safe while holiday shopping this year
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID cases
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park