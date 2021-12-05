Advertisement

Illinois stuns No. 7 Kentucky in four sets

Volleyball
Volleyball(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron and WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Illinois stunned No. 7 Kentucky 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21) to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Raina Terry led the Fighting Illini with 27 kills and Megan Cooney added 17 kills.

SEC Player of the Year Alli Stumler led the Wildcats with 13 kills in her final game in Lexington. Madi Skinner added 11 kills and Reagan Rutherford pounded ten kills.

There will be a new national champion in women’s volleyball as Kentucky’s season ends with a 25-5 record.

