Hazard ARH to host ‘Mamm’s Day Out’ mammogram screening event

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Breast Center in Hazard will offer a Mamm’s Day Out mammogram screening event Monday, December 6, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This event caters to those with no medical insurance, those with low insurance or those who cannot receive a screening during regular business hours.

“Just about anyone that you talk to has a family member or friend who they have lost from breast cancer,” said Nicole Smith, Community Development Manager for the Kentucky River Region of ARH. “So, anything we can do to promote screening is definitely a win.”

In order to receive a screening during the Mamm’s Day Out event, you must have a doctor’s referral.

