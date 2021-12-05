Grinch’s heart grows three sizes, avoids being arrested by KSP

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Grinch almost faced jailtime after trying to steal presents from Kentucky State Police’s Post 9 Cram the Cruiser event.

Trooper Michael Coleman posted on Facebook that their 6th annual toy drive was a success.

The Grinch tried to get his hands on the gifts, but troopers quickly sprung into action.

Police said instead of stealing the toys, the Grinch decided to help collect them.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.