Advertisement

Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver involved in a head-on collision on LaGrange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway that killed one man and injured two other people has been charged.

Joseph Siami, 27, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in relation to the crash on Nov. 27.

According to Chief Grady Throneberry with the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department, officers responded to LaGrange Road at the ramp to North Hurstbourne around 2:23 a.m. on reports of a collision.

Officers had found that a BMW and a Honda were involved in a head-on collision at the location.

Siami, the driver of the BMW, was not injured. There were three individuals inside of the Honda who were all taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Two of the passengers were expected to survive. Another passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Chase Lawson of Crestwood, later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Lawson was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of South Oldham High School, according to the Oldham Era.

An arrest report confirmed Siami told police he had three alcoholic drinks earlier that night. Police said Siami had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Siami was placed under arrest after testing .137% blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer test, according to the report. Kentucky’s legal limit is .08% BAC.

Police sent Siami to University of Louisville’s emergency room after requesting an independent blood draw.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine
Police: No charges to be filed in Floyd County crash
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bringing exotic animals to the mountains, new business opens in Eastern Kentucky
Bell County Courthouse
Dispatcher killed, police investigating accidental shooting in Eastern Kentucky