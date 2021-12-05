College Football Playoff teams announced
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The College Football Playoff field is set.
The selection committee selected Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati to compete for a national championship.
Cincinnati’s selection marked the first time a Group of Five team reached the College Football Playoff.
The semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve.
Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
