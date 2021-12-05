Advertisement

College Football Playoff teams announced

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 5, 2021
The College Football Playoff field is set.

The selection committee selected Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati to compete for a national championship.

Cincinnati’s selection marked the first time a Group of Five team reached the College Football Playoff.

The semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve.

Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

