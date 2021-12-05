City of Corbin brings back ice skating rink

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin favorite is back in the downtown area.

For the second year in a row, the synthetic ice rink has been installed again near Sanders Park.

It gives people in the region a chance to enjoy a holiday activity closer to home.

“It definitely does give them an experience closer to home because we have a lot of children here that probably wouldn’t get the experience if it wasn’t in our local community,” Event Participant Casey Broughton said.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said it is another piece of their Christmas Village.

“We have chainsaw carved Christmas characters and different attractions. We’ll have food vendors setup, selling food,” she said. “We have this brand-new photo opportunity that we’ve installed. So, families can come and get their picture taken right outside the ice rink.”

Broughton said it has been a treat for her family.

“It’s so fun, it’s almost like a little Hallmark experience right here in our local community,” she said.

Community leaders said they initially wanted something unique in the area.

“Our first year we actually just did it for one day during our Christmas Open House,” Monhollen said. “We had such a tremendous response that we knew it was something we were going to have to bring back for a longer term.”

Monhollen said they are expecting 3-4,000 people to come out and skate.

“So, I think it’s very important for them to come out and have some family time,” Broughton said. “It’s not expensive, it’s fun, and it’s local so support our local community.”

Monhollen said it is another example of getting people into the city’s downtown.

“We’ve implemented a bunch of different things to get people into the city,” she said. “For photo opportunities, family time, and just Christmas cheer.”

The rink is open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. until December 11th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.