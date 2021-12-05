Christmas Tour of Homes returns to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, The Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club Tour of Homes will take place next Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People are encouraged to begin the tour at the Art Station where there will be a silent auction, door prizes and refreshments after the auction.

Guests are invited to tour four uniquely decorated homes within the community.

“One of my fondest memories of Christmas is always going on the Women’s Club Christmas Tour of Homes with my mom, so that was something we always did,” said Tour of Homes participant Madison Patrick. “I can remember being young and going to all these beautiful homes that were just fabulously decorated and thinking like, ‘I cannot wait to put my home on the tour one day when I’m an adult.”

Tickets are $15.00 and you can contact the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club to purchase them.

The proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will help support families in need this Christmas.

