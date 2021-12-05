Basketball scores from across the bluegrass

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the basketball scores from across the state.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adair Co. 77, Washington Co. 56

Breathitt Co. 95, Jackson City 40

Calvary Christian 51, St. Patrick 40

Christian Fellowship 73, Foundation Christian 32

Corbin 80, Lex. Lafayette 69

Cov. Catholic 67, Lex. Paul Dunbar 60

Eminence 69, Williamstown 63

George Rogers Clark 86, Wolfe Co. 36

Great Crossing 69, Augusta 53

Greenwood 74, Scott Co. 62

Henry Co. 82, Frankfort Christian 58

Lex. Sayre 71, East Jessamine 48

Lou. Ky. Country Day 65, Lou. St. Francis 39

Murray 82, Robertson County 53

North Bullitt 73, Burgin 49

North Gwinnett, Ga. 60, Lou. Male 54

North Hardin 86, Warren East 73

North Oldham 63, Lou. Butler 58

Paintsville 68, Pike Co. Central 43

Pineville 78, Model 62

Ryle 78, Pendleton Co. 46

Walton-Verona 74, Lex. Christian 61

Webster Co. 70, Hopkins Co. Central 56

Williamsburg 78, Buckhorn 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beth Haven 54, Central Christian, Ind. 49, OT

Danville Christian 62, Calvary Christian 18

East Jessamine 74, Shelby Co. 62

Leslie Co. 67, Powell Co. 55

Letcher County Central 58, Lex. Tates Creek 47

Lex. Bryan Station 59, Lex. Sayre 49

Lou. Assumption 72, Frederick Douglass 56

Lou. Ky. Country Day 56, Lou. St. Francis 22

Lou. Male 52, Breckinridge Co. 46

Ludlow 49, Nicholas Co. 40

Marshall Co. 54, Clarksville Academy, Tenn. 38

Mercer Co. 76, Whitley Co. 56

Middlesboro 63, Hazard 30

Owsley Co. 48, Clay Co. 28

Perry Co. Central 64, Morgan Co. 60

Pickett County, Tenn. 61, Warren Central 29

Simon Kenton 70, Newport Central Catholic 59

Trimble Co. 54, Western Hills 46

Walton-Verona 68, Henry Co. 27

Warren East 40, Caverna 37

Wolfe Co. 68, Buckhorn 62, 2OT

