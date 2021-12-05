Advertisement

AP Poll: Wildcats hold on to No. 25

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season - as No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia. Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Baylor
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Pitt
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Oregon
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette
  17. Iowa
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. UTSA
  25. Kentucky

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

