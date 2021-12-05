AP Poll: Wildcats hold on to No. 25

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season - as No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia. Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Baylor Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Utah Michigan State BYU Pitt Oklahoma Oregon Louisiana-Lafayette Iowa NC State Clemson Wake Forest Houston Arkansas Texas A&M UTSA Kentucky

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

