AP Poll: Wildcats hold on to No. 25
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season - as No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia. Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma State
- Utah
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Pitt
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Iowa
- NC State
- Clemson
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- UTSA
- Kentucky
Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1
