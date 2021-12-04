WYMT to air state championship games on 24-hour delay

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three teams from the mountains will play for a state championship this week.

The championship games will air exclusively on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24-hour delay per request from KHSAA.

Pikeville plays Russellville on Friday at noon. The replay will air on Saturday at noon on H&I only.

Johnson Central takes on Boyle County on Friday at 8 p.m. The replay will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on H&I only.

Belfry plays Paducah Tilghman on Saturday at noon. The replay will air on Sunday at noon on H&I only.

You can watch Heroes & Icons over-the-air with an antenna on channel 57.2. You can also find H&I on Suddenlink cable in both Pikeville and Prestonsburg on channel 134, on Intermountain Cable channel 19, and channel 3 on TV Service, Inc. Check with your local cable provider if your channel is not listed above.

