What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people were caught by surprise Friday night after strange lights lit up the sky.

While the brightness and linear pattern of the lights looked strange, the culprit was Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday, December 2. However, the satellites were seen by many in our area as they flew overhead Friday night.

According to their website, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe.

The satellites will pass overhead again on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m.

If you want to track the Starlink satellites, click on this link.

