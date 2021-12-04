Advertisement

Threat made at Morgan County Middle School

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a letter sent home to parents Friday, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Ralph W. Hamilton announced that a threat had been made against students.

Specifically, that a staff member confiscated a handwritten note containing a threat towards students at Morgan County Middle School.

Hamilton reiterated that the threat is being investigated by both the district and by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

The letter went on to say that it was an isolated threat and not all students were involved.

You can read the entire letter from the Superintendent here:

A letter, sent by Morgan County Schools superintendent Ralph W. Hamilton, detailing a threat made towards students at Morgan County Middle School on Friday, December 3, 2021.(Morgan County Schools)

The superintendent says the district is currently investigating how this happened.
