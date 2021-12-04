‘That’s Pond Creek Nation for you’: Belfry fans fill the stands during championship win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a sea of red Saturday as the Belfry Pirates took on Paducah Tilghman to win the win Class 3A state title.

“That’s Pond Creek Nation for you,” said Shayne Fields, former team staff

”Through thick and thin, this crowd is amazing,” said Donovan Belcher, former player “That’s what pushes these boys to do what they do,” he added.

Belfry hit Kroger Field with an eye on one goal.

”A lot of us is just old holler boys and we’re physical and we was just raised right,” said Fields. “We’re just gonna come out here and do it for our area and for our mountains. It’s the way to play,” he said.

”Without the Pond Creek Nation, we’d just be another team,” said Melissa Haywood, Coach Haywood’s Daughter.

With a crowd full of former players, fellow pirates and family bonds.

”Playing for coach Haywood is probably one of the best things that’s ever happened in my life,” said Donovan Belcher, former player.

”I was here to see my brother, number three, and he did great. Did amazing,” said Shannon Dixon, Isaac Dixon’s sister “And I’m so, so proud of him. But I’m more proud of the team. You know, so, it takes a team,” she said.

As many watched their team bring home another win.

”Watching him through the years and being there, involved, as a child,” said Haywood. “And it’s just a major accomplishment. And I’m just proud of him. Whether he wins and loses.”

”It just shows you what the mountain boys are all about,” said Fields.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.