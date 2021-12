LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first game of the Legacy Nissan Classic, the Jaguars took their first loss of the season to the Greenwood Gators.

The Jags led 33-27 at halftime, but the Gators came out swinging after the half.

North Laurel will face Barren County in the next game of the Legacy Nissan Classic.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.