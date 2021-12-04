Advertisement

Middlesboro Police asking for help identifying suspects

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who police say are involved in “several theft of mail matter cases.”

Police say the thefts happened early Saturday morning on South 37th Street.

They say there are four different victims impacted by the mail theft.

If you have any information you can call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.

